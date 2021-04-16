Wrestler Pooja Dhanda Tests Positive for Covid-19, in Home Quarantine in Hisar

Pooja Dhanda, the 2018 World Championships bronze-medallist in women’s 57kg category, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine in Hisar. The 27-year-old international from Haryana was training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Lucknow, but tested positive during a routine precautionary test. SAI is conducting weekly tests at its centres as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Earlier this month, Pooja had failed to make cut for the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty and was training in Lucknow.

Due to a surge in new wave of Covid-19, SAI on Tuesday shut the women’s national wrestling camp in Lucknow and the men’s national camp in Sonepat.

Sanjay Saraswat, SAI’s regional head in Lucknow had communicated to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday that the men’s camp in Sonepat and women’s camp in Lucknow will be shut with immediate effect till further orders.

“Two coaches associated with wrestling have tested positive for coronavirus and are in home quarantine. The wrestling arena was disinfected,” SAI’s regional head had informed WFI.

Six Indian wrestlers including three in men’s freestyle have made cut for the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.

Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62 kg) have qualified in the women’s section.

In men’s section. Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and Deepak Punia (86 kg) have got Olympic quota places.

