Wrestler Dies After Getting Electrocuted at Flooded Stadium

In a tragic incident, national level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma died after being electrocuted at the Jharkhand State Wrestling Association office in the Jaipal Singh Stadium, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to media reports, the 22-year old got electrocuted due to a loose wire hanging in the toilet. It has been further reported that the toilet was flooded due to incessant rains in the Jharkhand capital.



The state wrestling association has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for Verma's family.



"Preliminary investigation has revealed that death was due to electrocution. Vishal was using a water pump to clear out the water when the incident took place. Faulty wiring seems to be main cause for this incident," Shyamanand Mandal, an officer of the Kotwali police station was quoted as saying by the Times of India.



Bholanath Singh, the secretary of Jharkhand's wrestling association, however, put the onus on the Ranchi Municipal Corporation for the incident.



"The RMC has been claiming renovation of the stadium for years, but changes are far from visible. The ground floor is almost always flooded in monsoon," Singh told The Telegraph.



Reports also suggest that the Jharkhand Wrestling Association has asked the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Verma's family, having themselves provided an ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 to the family, till one of the four sisters of Verma gets a job.

