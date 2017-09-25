Wrestler Bajrang Punia Wins Gold in Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, India 12th on Medals Tally

After four medals on day nine, India drops one place to 12th spot in the medals tally with six gold, seven silver and 11 bronze.

New Delhi: On the ninth day of the ongoing Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games India grabbed four medals. The highlight of the day as far as India is concerned was wrestler Bajrang Punia who clinched the gold.

Bajrang, the reigning Asian champion, beat Daichi Takatani of Japan in the men’s freestyle 65kg final to win the gold. Apart from his gold, India won three bronze medals as well.

Sheetal Tomar and Navjot Kaur won a bronze each in wrestling while Krishnan Sasikiran won a bronze in Chess.

For Sheetal, the bronze came in freestyle -48kg category while Navjot was competing in freestyle -69kg class.

Krishnan, on the other hand, won the medal in men’s standard individual chess.

After four medals on day nine, India drops one place to 12th spot in the medals tally with six gold, seven silver and 11 bronze.

Turkmenistan continues to be at numero uno position with 79 gold, 58 silver and 69 bronze medals. China and Iran are respectively at the second and third place while Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan complete the top five.