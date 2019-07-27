It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'

After months of practice, the shooting for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' has finally come to an end! The lead actor shared pictures with the squad including one where the team has donned up in BSF jawans avatar, with a nostalgic note."Its a WRAP on Street Dancer 3D," he began writing."I can't explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected," Varun wrote while expressing his love and admiration for his gang. Earlier this month, the 'Badlapur' actor posted a picture of him with his team as they all showed their support for team India during the World Cup 2019. Also starring in the film is actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is collaborating with Varun for the second time after 'ABCD 2'.Directed by Remo D'Souza, the upcoming film also has Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.