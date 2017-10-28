Wozniacki defeats Pliskova in semifinals of WTA Finals

Singapore, Oct 28 (IANS) Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki battled past Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (11-9), 6-3 to secure a place in the final of Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals for the second time.

In a battle between former world number one stars, Pliskova paid for squandering a lead 4-2 and three set points in the 10th game on Saturday, reports Efe.

With each player holding next serve, they got into a tiebreak, where Wozniacki had five straight set points while leading 6-1.

Pliskova, however, rallied back and forced Woznacki to work hard in order to secure the first set after one hour and 20 minutes of contest.

The 25-year-old Pliskova seemed to run out of steam and trailed 3-1 in the second set.

After a short-life revival from Pliskova, who won the next two games, Wozniacki clinched three consecutive games to seal the sixth win over the Czech in nine career matches.

Wozniacki, seeking the season-ending tournament for the first time, is set to take on either United States' Venus Williams or French player Caroline Garcia.

