Worried about present, despairing over future, sex workers fight for survival in age of social distancing

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Will life ever get back to normal? As COVID-19 continues to spread, it’s a question that haunts all sectors of society but perhaps sex workers most of all with the fear of being pushed further into the shadows in an age of social distancing darkening their present and clouding the future.

Eating one day, going hungry the next, their children turfed out of school because of lack of devices needed for online education and unable to make rent, the last six months have been a nightmare and one that shows no signs of ending, say several community members and those who fight for their rights.

“When the lockdown happened, each and every community was affected. The government seemed to care about all and offered them some form of relief but there has been nothing for us,” Lalita Harijan, who has been working as a sex worker in Karnataka’s Belgavi district for over two decades, told PTI.

It’s about immediate relief but also revival for a line of work that involves physical proximity and may have led to social stigma but also a livelihood on which their families depend, she said.

There have been efforts to increase awareness about sanitising their premises and also innovations such virtual ways of servicing clients, but to little avail.

Lalita would make between Rs 400-Rs 1,000 a day before the pandemic struck but hasn’t earned a rupee since the nationwide lockdown that came into effect in March.

With no income and a family of nine people to feed — mother, son and daughter and their spouses, their three children and herself -- survival is almost impossible, she said.

“My son and son-in-law worked in a cloth factory but their employer stopped paying them during the lockdown. Initially, we got some help from NGOs etc, but now mostly it is about eating one day, and going hungry the next day,' she said. Lalita added that she has also not been able to pay the monthly rent of Rs 2,500 for her house in the last few months, and fears eviction in the near future. Organised under various groups, the future stretches bleak for women like Lalita, one of the estimated eight lakh sex workers in the country With the end of the pandemic nowhere in sight, their livelihoods based on physical contact are in peril.

On September 29, the Supreme Court directed all states to provide dry rations to sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation and legal service authorities without insisting on any proof of identity.

The states were asked to file compliance reports within four weeks.

The bench, comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Ajay Rastogi, said it would deal later with the aspect of whether financial assistance could be provided to them during the period of the pandemic.

A week earlier, on September 22, the apex court had directed the Centre and state governments to help out the community. This was a few days after the Kolkata-based Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee approached the apex court for support in the face of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

But there are hurdles aplenty with many sex workers not being documented, said rights activist Meena Seshu.

“Sex workers move frequently to escape identification by family or for better earning opportunities. They also hide their identity due to the stigma attached to their work. This makes it very difficult to provide relief work though government channels that ask for ration cards and other identity and address proof,” Seshu said.

“Recognition of sex workers as informal workers and their registration is important so they are able to get worker benefits. They should be provided with at least temporary documents that enable them to access welfare measures such as PDS and insurance benefits,” Seshu, who founded SANGRAM, a Maharashtra-based NGO empowering sex workers, added.

The loss of livelihood is also affecting the lives of the sex workers’ families, especially their children, after schools started online classes. “Most of these women can barely afford electricity in their homes… They can’t afford internet connectivity or the smartphones needed to attend classes,' Bharati Dey, mentor at the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, told PTI.

With the lockdown being lifted in phases across the country, professionals in most sectors have gradually started returning to work with proper social distancing measures in place. However, the situation remains unchanged for sex workers. According to Kusum, president of the All India Network of Sex Workers (AINSW), a majority of the client base of sex workers comprises migrant labourers.

