You have to be worried over current state of Indian tennis: Vijay Amritraj

Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) Indian tennis great Vijay Amritraj on Saturday said there is enough reason to be "worried" about the sport in the country, adding that if homegrown players want to make a mark abroad, there needs to be a proper system in place.

"You have to be worried. For the simple reason is that we won just two medals in Rio. We haven't made the World Group in Davis Cup. We haven't made the World group in the Fed Cup. We are working towards all of it," Amritraj, 64, said on the sidelines of the Premjit Lall Invitational Tennis Tournament at the Jaidip Mukerjea Academy.

In the last four years, India have not managed to cross the Play-offs hurdle in the Davis Cup, having lost to Serbia, the Czech Republic and Spain in previous three attempts. This year, Canada accounted for India's ouster.

"The question is, is there a system in place to provide that? Someone like Sania (Mirza) in today's environment is critical for us, to emulate both boys and girls," said Amritraj, who was part of the Indian Davis Cup team that reached the finals in 1974 and 1987.

Amritraj had a career singles win-loss record 384-296, winning 16 singles and 13 doubles titles.

Sania, standing next to him, is the only prominent female tennis star to date.

"The important thing is we eventually need a proper system in place like Spain and Australia and the United States if we want to compete outside our shores. If we want to play domestically we're fine.

"There is enough sponsorship and television coverage here," Amritraj added.

Recalling his days in the city, the California-based tennis star who has also acted in a few films, said: "I won my first tournament here. I have fond memories of Calcutta and it's great to be back."

--IANS

dm/tri/vm