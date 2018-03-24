They should have worn black cloaks: Amarinder Singh on BJP, SAD walkout from assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made a mockery of the AAP and SAD MLAs who staged a walk out of the assembly and said they should have worn black cloaks which would have looked nice on them. On being asked about the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on state Government's incompetence in combating drug issue, the CM said that they have put a special force in place and the situation is better now. He also added that the CAG report is based on previous functioning and not on the present day functioning.