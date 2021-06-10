World's leading rating agency QS I-GAUGE to host State Level RISE Conference on June 18

Renowned academicians from 3 countries, Industry Experts and members of JAC Punjab would be discussing on the issue of attaining Institutional Excellence CHANDIGARH, India, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World's renowned and leading rating agency QS I-GAUGE will host the first-of-its-kind State Level Virtual RISE Conference (Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence) in association with Chandigarh University, Gharuan on 18th June 2021. Renowned academicians from 3 countries including Germany, UK, Australia would be joined by Industry Experts and governing body members of Joint Association of Colleges, Punjab during the one-day virtual conference to discuss the strategy on attaining Institutional Excellence. This was announced by Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu. Representatives and administrators of more than 1000 private colleges, institutions and universities of Punjab would be joining for the virtual conference.

While giving details about the conference, Satnam Sandhu said, 'The main objective of RISE Virtual Conference is to connect the education leaders of Punjab on one platform to discuss the current scenario of Higher Education in the State. In addition, the conference will focus on the issue of making Punjab as an International Higher Education Hub by improving the academic structure, research facilities, facilities offered to the students and offering programs in emerging areas.' The Virtual Conference will have sub-themes and panel discussions on the topic of 'Women in Leadership Championing Excellence and Promoting Quality', 'Benchmark Internally, Implement Locally', 'India is diverse enough to not require foreign faculty and students'.

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, CEO, QS I-Gauge who is spearheading the idea of organizing the conference would be delivering the opening address which will be followed by keynote address by Mr. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University. The other dignitaries and speakers who would be taking part in the conference would include Mr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri, President, JAC Punjab, Bharat Jyoti Awardee Dr. Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, Chairman, JAC, Dr. Harivansh Chturvedi, Alternate President, EPSI, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director IIT Ropar while the international speakers would include Dr. Heike Schinnenburg, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, Dr. Apala Majumdar, University of Strathclyde, UK, Dr. Ravi Seethamraju, University of Sydney, Australia, Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice-President and CEO, Deakin University, Australia and Dr. Paul Inman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Reading, UK.

