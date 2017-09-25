World's former heaviest woman Eman Abdul Atti passes away in Abu Dhabi

World's former heaviest woman Eman Abdul Atti passed away on Monday due to comorbid conditions, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction. Eman was transferred to Burjeel Hospital from India in May to continue rehabilitation from bariatric surgery that saw her lose more than 300kg. She weighed 504kg when she arrived in Mumbai on February 11. She had been under the supervision of over 20 doctors from different specialties in the hospital who were managing her medical condition from the time she arrived in the UAE.