World Youth Skills Day celebrated at MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence with aim to transform and empower careers that will drive tomorrow's economy

PUNE, India, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of World Youth Skills Day, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence concluded its 50-hour National Hands-on Training & Certification on Artificial Intelligence for Mechanical Engineers on July 15, 2021. The Valedictory Ceremony was graced by Mr. Shailendra Kumar, Global Artificial Intelligence Influencer & Vice President & Chief Evangelist- SAP, Australia, Mr. Rajesh Mandlik, CEO & MD Setco Spindles India Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Ranga Srinivas Gunti, Head - Technical Capability Building, Mahindra Research Valley, Mr. Tushar Kute, Data Scientist, MITU Research & Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence.

MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence had organized a 50-hour Hands-on Training & Certification on Artificial Intelligence for Mechanical Engineers from July 10 to 15, 2021. The training was curated & delivered for aspiring Mechanical, Production, Aerospace & Marine Engineers to get acquainted with essential mathematical & statistical concepts, with the fundamentals of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Around 80+ participants successfully completed the training with practical hands-on & capstone projects on how AI as a tool can be applied for Industry 4.0.

Dr. Ranga Srinivas Gunti from Mahindra Research Valley walked the participants through the importance of data being created today and the need of its analysis for today's industries. He suggested that budding engineers should come up with predictive models to keep up with the changing technological scenario. He pointed to the challenges of industries which can be tackled with the intersection of mechanical & production engineering with the advent of emerging AI technology.

During valedictory address, Mr. Rajesh Mandlik also reiterated the transition of Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0 and how artificial intelligence is going to be the game-changer for manufacturing industries. He encouraged the participants to upskill themselves with the emerging technologies & stay updated with industry happenings. He also congratulated & appreciated the endeavours by the MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence for celebrating World Youth Skills Day in a unique way.

The Chief Guest and Keynote speaker, Mr. Shailendra Kumar made the participants nostalgic with his early manoeuvres with analytics and computing. He expressed how the scenario has changed since then with interesting anecdotes. Mr. Shailendra is also the Author of Amazon Best-seller named 'Making Money Out of Data'. His insights on the definition of AI in 2021, its dynamism, its unforeseen challenges and how experts need to be prepared to overcome them made the aspirants aware of the upcoming changes. Being a global AI thought leader, he urged participants to think out of the box. Mr. Shailendra said, 'Technologies are now more feasible, affordable and viable with better connectivity & access for a smarter world using artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, & 3D printing.' Prof. Suraj Bhoyar shared that MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT-FuSE) was initiated to provide India's working professionals and graduates with the opportunity to further their ambition with specialized programmes that make them ready for future careers. MIT Art, Design & Technology University has launched industry relevant PG Diploma & Global Certifications for aspirants to remain ahead of the curve. With its unique super-specialized programmes curated in association with global leaders, MIT-FuSE aims to transform and empower careers that will drive tomorrow's economy.

The training was conducted by Mr. Tushar Kute, six days ran smoothly, the participants stayed for extended periods of time and seemed to enjoy themselves with practical training, evaluations on exercises had many good comments, and overall training was a great success. The participants explored Basics of Python Programming, Classification Methods, Unsupervised Learning, Text Analytics, Regression Methods and many such trending concepts especially catered for the benefit of Non-IT Engineers. With automation gaining momentum, AI & ML are becoming must-have skills to survive in the workforce of the future.

The training, which was intended for 80 candidates, received a huge response of more than 700 registrations from UG & PG Students, Research Scholars, Academicians & Industry Professionals all over India. The training was an instant hit right from day one due to the interactive, informative & practical sessions conducted by Mr. Tushar Kute, Senior Data Scientist & Practitioner. He also mentioned the enthusiasm & patience of the participants. This was echoed by most of the candidates who shared their wholehearted & honest feedback during the valedictory ceremony.

The dignitaries complemented overall execution & were optimistic about the MIT-FuSE and it's endeavour to provide blended learning with practical hands-on and for laying the foundation to attract the best talent in the country. Only those who put in the time and effort to upskill and improve their current abilities will be successful in the future.

The Valedictory Ceremony concluded with the unveiling of Certificates to the top-performing participants and a promise from MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence to organise more such technology-rich workshops & TechTalks for aspirants from various domains.

About MIT-ADT University MAEER's Trust which is known to set the strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: Ranked 26th for ARIIA 2020 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is 'physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated'. The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 7500+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences.

