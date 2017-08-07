World XI’s Lahore Tour on Hold as FICA Waits For Security Reports

FICA is waiting for a report from security experts before it responds officially to the planned tour of the World Eleven to Lahore next month.

ECB’s Reg Dickason who has been entrusted with the responsibility will present his report to FICA this week. It will solely depend on his inspection, whether the series will go ahead or not. The developments have been much talked about, and a decision is expected to be made.

“Dickason has been to Lahore last month to study the ground realities there and get a briefing on the security arrangements for the World Eleven tour. He will give his report this week to FICA,” a PCB source aware of the developments told PTI.

Former Zimbabwean Test batsman Andy Flower is working on behalf of the PCB and ICC to put together the World Eleven team.

The source confirmed that top players are being offered sums between USD 75 and 100,000 for the three T20 matches in Lahore between September 11 and 19 and a pre-tour camp in Dubai.

“The ICC, ECB and some member boards are supportive of the tour but the Pakistan board (PCB) also has to give the final go-ahead for the security arrangements for the tour,” he said.

Flower, who remained head coach of England until 2015 and also works as Technical Director with the ECB, has been tasked with coaching and managing the World Eleven side.

“The PCB is keen to have the three matches in Lahore as they would be high profile and give the board a strong platform to convince other teams to tour Pakistan coupled with the successful hosting of the Pakistan Super League final earlier this year in Lahore,” the source said.