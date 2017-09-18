    World XI Captain Faf du Plessis’ ‘Arrived Safely Back Home’ Tweet Backfires

    India.com Sports Desk
    After the successful culmination of the series, Du Plessis while arriving back in South Africa thanked Pakistan for the hospitality in his tweet. However, some part of his tweet has irked the fans.

    New Delhi: Led by Faf du Plessis, World XI last week played three-match T20I series against Pakistan in Lahore. The series was aimed to help Pakistan bring International cricket back to the country.

    The international players, part of the World XI, were happy about the security in Pakistan and loved the hospitality apart from receiving huge support from fans. 

    “Arrived safely back home .Thank you Pakistan and Lahore for your hospitality,” du Plessis tweeted.


    It was “arrived safely back home” that seems to have infuriated some of the fans. Also, some took it otherwise. 




    The tweet seems to have backfired as du Plessis had earlier said that he enjoyed his stay in Lahore and will give positive feedback to other players.

    “I had an amazing time here; in fact the whole team had a great time. All players, as ambassadors of their respective countries, will give positive feedback about their visit like I and other South African players will. We will tell our boards and players about our experience here which we believe will be helpful. But again, I will say that the Pakistan Cricket Board will have to take one step at a time and the world will soon see international cricket happening in Pakistan,” du Plessis was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.