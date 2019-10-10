World Women's Boxing C'ship: Mary Kom secures historic 8th world medal after reaching semifinal
India's M. C. Mary Kom guaranteed India its first medal at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in the 51kg category in Ulan Ude by reaching the semi-final on Thursday. 3rd seed Mary defeated Rio Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0 to reach the semi-final. This will be her eighth medal at the World Championships. Mary Kom also became the first boxer in the history of World Championships to win 8 world meet medals.