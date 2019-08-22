'World Test Championship' will boost cricket standards: Virat Kohli

With the two-match test series against the West Indies, India will begin their campaign in the World Test Championship on August 22. The Men in Blue sweated it out in nets on August 21 ahead of their first test match against West Indies in Antigua. The players were seen vigorously training for the test match. While addressing the media, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, "I think the test championship and the format that brings with it is going to take the standard of test cricket higher." "We need to continue the good work that we did in Australia. Test cricket is all about earning the right to play well in a situation and make it favourable for yourself," Kohli added.