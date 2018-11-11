World T20: India registers 7-wicket win against Pak

India registered a seven-wicket win against arch-rival Pakistan in the Group B match in the ICC Women's World T20 on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. It was an astounding show presented by Indian women's cricket team. Indian batswoman Mithali Raj scored a powerful 56 run. India won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their second group game at the ICC Women's World T20. India finished the game at 137/3 where Pakistan finished it at 133/7. India have played two matches in the tournament so far and emerged victorious on both occasions.