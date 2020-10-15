World Students’ Day 2020: Narendra Modi, Amarinder Singh remember APJ Abdul Kalam on 89th birth anniversary

Every year on 15 October, World Students' Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the 11th President of India APJ Abdul Kalam.

In 2010, the United Nations declared World Students' Day to be celebrated on Kalam's birthday to honour and mark his efforts towards promoting education.

Kalam, who is fondly remembered as the 'People's President', was also a teacher, scientist and author. His contributions in the nation's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts were well-recognised.

Kalam was also known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998 when a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions were conducted by India.

After finishing his graduation from MIT in 1958, Kalam applied to fly fighter aircrafts for the Indian Air Force. He, however, missed the opportunity after securing the ninth position in the list. There were only eight openings for the post that time.

Kalam was born on 15 October, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He died on 27 July, 2015 while he was delivering a lecture to students of IIM Shillong. He suffered a stroke and fell down from the stage.

World Students' Day 2020: Theme

The theme for World Students' Day 2020 is 'learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace'. On APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to the 'People's President' and said that he was an epitome of simplicity and knowledge.

He made invaluable contribution in strengthening India's defence & space capabilities. He will always remain an inspiration to every Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of APJ Abdul Kalam and wrote, "India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India."

Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Kalam on his birth anniversary. BJP National President Y Satya Kumar said that it was Kalam's endeavours along with former India PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision that India became a nuclear power.

Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India's space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration.

On his birth anniversary,I bow before the missile man of India,the man who taught millennials how to dream big,keep working for fulfilling that dream,the people's President Dr #apjabdulkalam It was his endeavours along with Vajpayee ji's vision that India became a nuclear power.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said Kalam's story of persistence, ability, and sheer courage is a guiding light to millions who dare to dream and work towards its fulfillment.

Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's story of persistence, ability, and sheer courage is a guiding light to millions who dare to dream and work towards its fulfillment. My humble tributes to the 'People's President', the legendary Missile Man on his birth anniversary.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "A scientist par excellence and an exemplary son of the soil, his contribution towards nation building is legendary." Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote that the innumerable contributions of the former president in space technology and defence not only made the country stronger but also "paved the way for more innovations to come".

Warmly remembering former President of India Dr.#APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary today! A scientist par excellence & an exemplary son of the soil, his contribution towards nation building is legendary!