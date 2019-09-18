World Sindhi Congress hails EAM Jaishankar's 'PoK part of India' remark

Secretary General of World Sindhi Congress Lakhu Luhana on September 18 hailed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on PoK. Supporting EAM's statement he said that the people of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan are raising their voices against Pakistan's atrocities in their respective regions. "I would consider the voices that are coming from PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan and those people of their lands are saying that we are facing one of the worst enslavement," said Luhana. Luhana also slammed Pakistan's Imran Khan by saying that if the Pak Prime Minister-led government has any sanity they should respect these voices. The agenda of the Pakistan, in the National Assembly the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) said 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' and then they demanded freedom I mean this is really such a hypocrisy and such a controversy, so those voices that believe and they are indigenous from Gilgit-Baltistan and from Kashmir that we are not a part of Pakistan, if they have got any sanity they should respect these voices," added Luhana. On September 17, EAM S Jaishankar said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of India. "We expect one day that we will have physical jurisdiction over it."