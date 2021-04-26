World rushes to India's aid, Debate over Sterlite plant revival & More | Top Headlines (26 April)

Top headlines of the day: 1. Coronavirus updates: India has recorded more than 3.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases for the first time and a record high of 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra records highest single day spike. 2. As India grapples with COVID-19 crisis, EU, Germany extend helping hand; UK to send vital medical equipment. India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus that has badly hit the country’s healthcare system and triggered a severe shortage of medical oxygen in several states. 3. The Microsoft CEO pledged support to aid relief efforts and purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. 4. Amid oxygen shortage, Tamil Nadu government holds all party meeting to decide on revival of sterlite plant in Tuticorin. 5. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who spoke on the phone with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, expressed deep sympathy following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in India. On Sunday, the US announced that it will provide the raw material required by the Serum Institue of India for the Covishield vaccine. WATCH TO KNOW MORE!