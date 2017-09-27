World Routes 2017: AAI invites over 30 airlines to begin operations in India

The grand event of 'World Route 2017' concluded in Spain's Barcelona on Tuesday. The big event saw active participation from the delegates of Airports Authority of India led by I.N. Murthy, Member (Operations). During meetings with over 30 global airlines and government representatives from various nations, the AAI officials invited them to begin operations from various cities of India. Under aegis of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Indian Pavilion at the venue showcased all major airport operators like: AAI, GMR, GVK, Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL). The AAI delegates held fruitful route development meetings with prominent airlines like: Oman Air, British Airways, Air Canada, Hong Kong Airlines, Kuwait Airlines, Monarch Airlines, Gulf Air, Finnair, VietJet Air. Other than the attractive design, the India pavilion attracted a lot of attention because a yoga teacher was performing yoga asanas live. World Routes is the global meeting place for every airline, airport and aviation stakeholder.