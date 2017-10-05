World records expected to be set in Asian Games: OCA

Jakarta, Oct 5 (IANS) The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) expects more world records to be created during the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia next year, a top official of the council said.

OCA Director General Husain Al Musallam revealed that a total of 10,000 athletes from the OCA's 45 member associations will vie in 40 sports from August 18 to September 2 in Indonesia's capital Jakarta and Palembang city of South Sumatra province, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The OCA was delighted to see a world record set in the recent Asian indoor and Martial Art Games and, with the continuing increase in standards around the continent, we are expecting more world records," Musallam said at the website of the council on Thursday.

The Asian Games will also feature 462 events and be supported by 5,000 team officials, according to the council.

He said that with the new major refurbishment of iconic sports stadiums in Jakarta and Palembang city, the upcoming regional sport event will set new standards in term of facilities and high technology to support the games.

"As always, we will create the best environment and condition for the athletes to produce their best performance," said Musallam.

