World is recognising India as country of tomorrow: Minister Piyush Goyal at WEF

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at World Economic Forum in Davos said that the delegation at the forum is giving out the message of 'New India 2022' that the Government is working hard to achieve. The world is recognizing India as the one of the best country in the world to invest in, said Minister Goyal. Terming India as the country of tomorrow he said that the transformation in country and changing rules of governance is evident. Talking about Goods and Service Tax, he said that people are accepting GST with the continuous process of simplifying the tax regime and it would definitely be beneficial for the masses.