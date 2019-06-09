World Oceans Day: Bollywood celebs show concern over increasing pollution in oceans

As the world celebrates Oceans Day, several Bollywood stars flooded social media with their concerns over water crisis and pollution in the oceans. Dia Mirza, who is United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, posted pictures on her Twitter handle where she can be seen clearing waste from a sea shore. "This World Oceans Day pledge to Beat Plastic Pollution. Refuse the use of Single Use Plastics. Every minute 1 truck of plastics are dumped in our oceans. Our oceans and all life in them provide us life, health, opportunity," she wrote. Alia Bhatt who was last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank' urged her fans to pledge not to pollute oceans with plastic. "On World Oceans Day, let's pledge to protect our oceans from plastic, by giving up on single-use products such as plastic straws, cups, bags, and bottles. Together, let's SEAS the day!" Educating people on the use of plastic and microfibers which cause pollution in rivers and oceans, Juhi Chawla uploaded a small informative video on her Twitter handle. "I'm speechless !!! We're making such a total mess on this planet ..!! I doubt my education and modern lifestyle totally ..!!! World Oceans Day." "As free as the ocean, living my best life," wrote Richa Chadha who posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen soaking the sun and swimming in the ocean. Saiyami Kher who made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Mirzya' opposite Harshvaardhan Kapoor posted a picture on Twitter with a banner which read "Run for Oceans". "So proud of the 5000 people who came out this morning to Versova beach. We ran and we cleaned! Hope the numbers keep multiplying to a day when we won't need any more cleaning. Big thanks to Adidas and Afroz Shah for this initiative," she wrote. World Oceans Day is being marked in a variety of ways across the world. A number of new campaigns have been launched in a bid to create awareness on pollution in the oceans. Beach clean-up drives have been initiated in several places.