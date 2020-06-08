World Ocean Day: Balancing competing food security, planetary health crises with alternative seafood

Northern Harvest Sea Farms is a Canadian division of the Norwegian salmon fishing giant Mowi. In October 2019, Northern Harvest made a shocking announcement. A month earlier, they had lost 2.6 million Atlantic salmon " about 5000 metric tonnes " from their aquaculture operations on the coast of Canada. The fish had died due to a few weeks of excessively warm waters in early September. After a month of cleaning up dead fish in Fortune Bay, contracting a large number of divers and vessels to assist, the Managing Director of the company said they had finished 87 percent of the task " "The salmon mortalities comprise approximately half of all Northern Harvest fish in the water." Half of the entire company's inventory " gone.

The Government of India's > Neel Kranti Mission , also known as the 'Blue Revolution', is aimed at achieving economic prosperity for fish farmers as well as contributing towards food and nutritional security. It's a noble plan, given the well-documented challenges of farmers' incomes and job creation which exist across the country, as well as the additional dimension of malnutrition. According to India's 2015-2016 > National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4), more than half of women and children in India are anaemic, while myriad > studies have pointed out poor overall nutritional leading to a condition known as protein energy malnutrition. These are debilitating conditions which affect height, weight, cognitive development, energy levels, and the ability of our population to shape their own destiny - and India has among the highest cohort rates of these deficiencies anywhere in the world.

These are the critical challenges countries like India face " food insecurity, malnutrition, and economic growth. On World Ocean Day 2020, in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's worth asking the critical question: by tackling these crises via the paths we are currently treading, are we simultaneously increasing the likelihood of climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and future pandemics?

The Government of India's Neel Kranti Mission, also known as the 'Blue Revolution', is aimed at achieving economic prosperity for fish farmers as well as contributing towards food and nutritional security. Image: Getty More

The Government of India's Neel Kranti Mission, also known as the 'Blue Revolution', is aimed at achieving economic prosperity for fish farmers as well as contributing towards food and nutritional security. Image: Getty

I've > written in the past about how relying on industrial animal agriculture for protein is breaking the planet. Chickens, the most efficient terrestrially farmed meat and most highly demanded in countries like India, > take in 9 calories of input in the form of crops like soy, wheat, and corn, for every 1 calorie of output in the form of meat. Because of all the steps involved in growing those crops and feeding and slaughtering animals, chickens also emit 40-60x more carbon dioxide per calorie of protein than lentils, and animal agriculture contributes more to climate change than the emissions of all transportation on earth, combined. This is why scientists at the United Nations' Food and Agricultural Organization estimate that raising animals is "one of the top two or three most significant contributors to the most serious environmental problems". But as discourse about climate change thankfully > continues to become more mainstream , oceans continue to be neglected as an area of focus.

Across the globe, > ever-accelerating overfishing and harmful fishing practices have damaged fragile marine habitats, destabilized ocean ecosystems, and severely depleted global fisheries " with over > 90 percent of wild fisheries classified as 'overfished' or 'harvested at maximal capacity '. As fisheries near coasts are depleted, more seafood is harvested from regions where regulations are difficult to enforce despite the best of intentions for sustainable management strategies. What's more, a 2016 review of more than 200 studies from 55 countries found that at least > 1 in 5 seafood products is mislabelled " which means that bluefin tuna or beautiful Atlantic salmon you think you're eating is actually something else. Some countries like Canada had as high as 44 percent mislabeling! It's clear that the seafood supply chain has a major visibility and sustainability issue.