World needs to act now to combat climate change: PM Modi at UNGA's Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at UNGA's Summit. Speaking on the issue, PM Modi said, "We have provided clean cooking gas connections to millions of families. We have started 'Jal Jeevan' mission for water resource development, water conservation and rain water harvesting." He further added, "On this year's India's Independence Day, we called for a mass movement to have freedom from single use plastic. I hope that this will raise the awareness against the usage of singe use plastic, at a global level. The time for talking is over, the world needs to act now."