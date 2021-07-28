World Nature Conservation Day 2021: Date and Significance

“Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries.” - Jimmy Carter

Everything around us, which is not human made, is nature. It includes plants, different species around us, forests, rivers, etc.

World Nature Conservation Day is observed every year on 28 July.

The day holds a great significance, especially in our current world, where nature is facing continuous threats, consequences of which are quite easily visible around us.

Conservation of Nature is the need of the hour. Our environment is in grave danger and there is a need to collectively make efforts to protect it. According to United Nation website, as much as 50 per cent of our coral reefs have already been lost and up to 90 per cent of coral reefs could be lost by 2050, even if global warming is limited to an increase of 1.5°C.

It further added that every three seconds, the world loses enough forest to cover a football pitch and over the last century we have destroyed half of our wetlands.

World Nature Conservation Day: Significance

Nature conservation means creating an ecosystem where all species can live without the threat of extinction, restoring habitats and protecting biological diversity.

World Nature Conservation Day plays an important role as it spreads awareness about the man made threats to our environment.

Combined efforts from individuals, national and international organizations, civil society members, etc. is needed to protect and restore the damage done to our environment. Policy also plays one of the most important roles. There is no other more effective way to protect our environment than formulation and proper implementation of environment friendly policy. National and international governments should also consistently collectively work towards better environment policy.

Therefore, protecting our environment and hence humankind and other species is extremely important.

