World must unite to act against terrorism: Modi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Asserting that the time for talks is over in the wake of Pulwama suicide bombing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world should unite against terrorism and those supporting it.

His tough words came after discussions with visiting Argentine President Mauricio Macri at the Hyderabad House when India and Argentina came down heavily on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which killed 49 CRPF troopers.

"President Macri and I are agreed that terrorism is the biggest threat to world peace and stability. The Pulwama terror attack shows that the time for talks are over. Now the entire world needs to unite and act against the terrorism and their supporters," Modi said.

"Not taking strict measures against the terrorists and those against humanity also encourages terrorism," the Prime Minister said.

Macri, in his remarks, condemned the terror attack. "We condemn any kind of terrorism. I am pleased to be able to work together to fight terrorism."

Macri is on three-day visit to India at the invitation of Modi. Accompanied by his wife Juliana Awada, Macri arrived in India on Sunday. He received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday morning in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind.

