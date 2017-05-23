World must come together in defeating terrorism: Centre on Manchester blast

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday condemned the suspected terror attack at Manchester, England in which 19 people lost their lives and over 50 others got injured. Taking to twitter, BJP president Amit shah said people must come together to make the world a more peaceful place. "The loss of lives in Manchester attack is disturbing. We strongly condemn it. We must come together to make the world a more peaceful place," Shah said.

The loss of lives in Manchester attack is disturbing. We strongly condemn it. We must come together to make the world a more peaceful place. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah)

Expressing grief, Jitendra Singh said, "Terror knows no boundaries, no race, no nation. Terror is terror is terror. World will have to come together to defeat this menace."

Terror knows no boundaries,no race,no nation. Terror is terror is terror. World will have to come together to defeat this menace. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh)

The suspected terror attack took place on Monday night during the pop singer Ariana Grande's concert. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the number of casualties in the explosions and said that the incident is being treated as terrorist attacks until further investigation. Two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena. However, the cause of the reported blast is still not known. "Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area," Greater Manchester Police said in a series of tweets. The 23-year-old pop singer did not sustain any injury in the incident. Local media reports said that the Manchester Victoria Station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains have been cancelled for the time being. (ANI)