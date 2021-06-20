World Music Day 2021: All You Need to Know About It

World Music Day is celebrated every year on 21 June. This day is also popularly called 'Make Music Day', and 'Fête de la Musique' in French.

People on this day go out on streets to play and enjoy music. Unlike usual music concerts, this day is an open event. Therefore, anyone can take part in it. Young and old, amateur and professional, all kind of musicians come forward to participate in World Music Day.

Not just all kind of musicians, but all kind of music is also celebrated on this day. Initially, this day was celebrated in France, but with time it has gained global popularity and is now a world event.

World Music Day: History

World Music Day was first celebrated in 1982 in France. Country's Culture Ministry thought of providing people with a music holiday. Their idea was to celebrate a day where free and live music would be playing all around the nation: from streets, to hilltops, to gardens.

Their dream turned into a reality and the government declared a national holiday on 21 June on account of Fête De La Musique. In French, It means 'festival of music'. According to makemusicday.org, at least 8 percent of France (around 5 million people) have participated in the event by playing an instrument or singing in public.

The experience of playing or listening to music can be euphoric sometimes. In this world full of stress and anxiety, it becomes even more important to celebrate World Music Day.

(With inputs from makemusicday.org)

