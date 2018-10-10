World Mental Health Day: Deepika urges people to open up

On the occasion of the World Mental Health Day, Deepika Padukone, who opened up about her battle with depression in 2015, has shared an important message for the awareness of the widely stigmatised illness. The 'Padmaavat' star took to social media to share a video in which she stressed that depression is like any other disease that requires interference. "In 2014, I was diagnosed with clinical depression. But in India, 90 per cent of people who suffer from depression don't seek help. Depression is like any other illness that requires intervention," she said. Deepika further urged those, who have experienced any kind of mental illness, to share their story using hashtag 'NotAshamed'.