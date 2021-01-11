'World Should Know the True Nationalist He Was': Hindu Mahasabha Opens Library on Nathuram Godse

The Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday opened a "gyanshala" or a study centre on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office in Daulat Ganj, Madhya Pradesh to 'educate' youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap, a functionary said.

The Indian Express reports the library contains literature on how Godse plotted the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, his articles and his speeches.

Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said on the ocassion that the 'gyanshala' was opened to "put before the world the true nationalist that Godse was". Bhardwaj said Godse stood and died for an undivided India. "The purpose of the library is to instil true nationalism which Godse stood for in today’s ignorant youth," he added.

"The Nathuram Godse 'gyanshala' will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap," he said, adding that he believed the Congress was behind the Partition of India in 1947.

According to Bharadwaj, India was divided to fulfill the ambitions of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, "who both wanted to govern a nation". He added that Godse opposed it.

As the assassination of Gandhi was plotted here, Gwalior was chosen as the site of the library dedicated to Godse. The pistol that was used to kill Gandhi was also purchased here.

A temple dedicated to Godse was also previously set up at their Gwalior office by the Mahasabha. It was withdrawn after Congress opposed it.

On Sunday, protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma had called the partition of India a "mistake by Mahatma Gandhi".

“It was Mahatma Gandhi’s mistake that Mohammad Ali Jinnah succeeded in dividing India into two parts,” he said in Bhopal.