World Kickboxing Network extends support to Kumite 1 League

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) World Kickboxing Network (WKN), one of the largest sports governing bodies in the world, has extended its firm support to the upcoming Kumite 1 League, it was announced on Thursday.

Four fighters -- Antonio Gordill, Dmitry Batok, Kamen Georgie and Martin Ottaviano --associated with WKN will also be participating in the league, acording to a statement.

The president of WKN Stephane Cabrera said: "World Kickboxing Network in its last 25 years of existence has strived to promote and populariSe all forms of kickboxing in the world. India is a key market for us and we are happy to partner with Kumite 1 League which is unique unto itself and a first for MMA in India."

Founder of the Kumite 1 League Mohamedali Budhwani said: "Kumite 1 League is honoured to operate in partnership with a prestigious body like World Kickboxing Network, which is known to have promoted the sport in a large scale across the globe. This is a reiteration of our commitment towards bringing hardcore MMA to India. Kumite 1 League has also tied up with the All Indian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF) in India."

The first fight night of the League will see team India go against UAE.

