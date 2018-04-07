World Health Day: Heart failure should be a public concern, says CSI

The World Health Day is celebrated every year on 7 April to spread global health awareness, under the initiative of the World Health Organization. Heart failure is a progressive and potentially life-threatening condition and is responsible for silently killing one-third of patients in hospital and one-fourth within three months of diagnosis. On World Health Day 2018, the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) has urged the people to prioritise heart failure as a public health concern. The need of the hour is to develop a comprehensive approach to combat heart diseases in India which is on its way to becoming an epidemic in the country. The CSI has focused on 'Health for all' theme of World Health Day 2018 and calls for taking initiatives on programmes concentrating on screening and detection of symptoms of heart diseases amongst the rural population as such initiatives need to be scaled up across the country.