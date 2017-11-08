World Had Written me Off, Says Mary Kom After Asian Boxing Championships Victory

Reflecting back on her win, the five-time World Champion said that the world had written her off. She also dedicated the win to all those who supported her.

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medalist MC Mary Kom on Wednesday (November 08) made India proud after she clinched gold medal in the 48kg category at the Asian Boxing Championships. Mary Mom defeated North Korea’s Hyang Mi Kim to win her fifth gold medal at the competitions.

“I am really happy the way this Championship has panned out. I would like to dedicate this victory to all those who have supported me even though the world had written me off,” Mary Kom was quoted as saying by PTI after the triumph.

“I would like to thank my coaching staff who worked hard with me over the last few months,” she added.

Meanwhile, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh congratulated the Indian team for its performance, lauding Mary Kom in particular.

“Mary Kom’s gold at the Asian Boxing Championship is a huge victory for India’s woman power. This mother of three has shown that with grit and determination you can overcome seemingly insurmountable odds,” he said.

“I congratulate the entire Indian team for their performance in the Championship. This is a testament to all the hard work that the boxers and coaches are putting in to ensure that India becomes a boxing power in the near future,” he added.

