World facing negative impact of climate change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on September 09. While addressing the event, he said, "India looks forward to making an effective contribution as we take over the COP Presidency for a two-year term. Climate and environment impact, both biodiversity and land. It's widely accepted that world is facing negative impact of climate change. It is also leading to land degradation be it due to rise in sea levels and wave action, erratic rainfall, storms, and sand storms caused by hot temperatures".