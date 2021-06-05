World Environment Day 2021: Here’s a Look at Initiatives taken by Indian Railways to Become ‘Green Railways’

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2021, Indian Railways tweeted various initiatives took up by them to save the nature. On Friday, the national transporter had said that the railways is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a ‘net zero carbon emitter’ before 2030.

On Saturday, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal tweeted about initiatives taken to become Green Railways. It includes, electrification, renewable energy usage and eco-friendly solutions. Here’s a look at some of the initiatives:

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us reaffirm our pledge to restore our ecosystems & protect our biodiversity 🌏 Realising its role, Indian Railways has taken several initiatives to become Green Railways: ♻️ Electrification ♻️ Renewable Energy Usage ♻️ Eco-Friendly Solutions pic.twitter.com/VHljKgwqrY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 5, 2021

Western Railway tweeted about water management calling it “one of the priorities of WR.” “With installing of Effluent Treatment Plant and Waste Water Treatment Plant, precious fresh water is being saved by recycling it & reusing it for washing of coaches or other need,” it tweeted.

Water Management is one of the priorities of WR. With installing of Effluent Treatment Plant and Waste Water Treatment Plant, precious fresh water is being saved by recycling it & reusing it for washing of coaches or other need.#EnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/PsK7fP85WL — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 5, 2021

The South Eastern Railway (SER) focused on the Railway electrification: Environmental Friendly mode of Transport. It tweeted saying that all the branches of SER has been planned to be electrified.

South Eastern Railway Observes #WorldEnvironmentDay Railway Electrification -Environmental Friendly mode of Transport pic.twitter.com/ij8Nzuww6R — South Eastern Railway (@serailwaykol) June 5, 2021

SER also tweeted about the mechanised cleaning of coaches.

South Eastern Railway Observes #WorldEnvironmentDay. Mechanised Cleaning of Coaches pic.twitter.com/mxIX81S9O3 — South Eastern Railway (@serailwaykol) June 5, 2021

The North Western Railway focused on the rain water conservation.

The South Western Railway tweeted about the Indian Railways plan to become Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

In a statement on the eve of World Environment Day, the railways said that the network’s electrification, which is environment friendly and reduces pollution, has increased nearly ten times since 2014.

“The Indian Railways (IR) is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a ‘net zero carbon emitter’ before 2030. “Capturing the economic benefits of electric traction in an accelerated manner, the railways has planned to electrify balance Broad Gauge (BG) routes by December, 2023 to achieve 100 per cent electrification of BG routes. Head-On-Generation systems, Bio-Toilets and LED lights recreate the train itself into a travel mode that’s kinder to the environment while maintaining comparable passenger comfort,” it said.

