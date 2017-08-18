World Dwarf Games 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Lead Congratulatory Messages for Indian Athletes’ Historic Performance

Team India who participated in the World Dwarf Games were dubbed as the underdogs, with no support or training provided to the team from central or state government’s side.

World Dwarf Games 2017 recently concluded, and it is our Indian athletes who made the country proud with their phenomenal performance. Team India bagged a total of 37 medals including 15 gold, ten silver and 12 bronze medals in the largest sporting event in history held exclusively for athletes with dwarfism. The epic show by 20-member strong Indian contingent is receiving congratulatory messages from all over the country. India’s biggest cricketing icon, Sachin Tendulkar to his batting partner and social media star, Virender Sehwag to Sports Minister of India, Vijay Goel – everyone has been tweeting praises to the Indian dwarf team.

The 7th World Dwarf Games 2017 was held in Guelph Ontario from August 5 to 12 which saw a participation of as many as 400 athletes from across 24 different countries. The event attracted athletes with dwarfism from around the world to participate in sports that include basketball, soccer, track and field, volleyball, swimming, table tennis, badminton, floor hockey, boccia, archery, kurling, powerlifting and marksmanship. Indian Team did the unimaginable by bagging 37 medals to end the tournament by securing a top-10 rankings in the medals tally.

The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted writing, “37 reasons to be extra proud of #TeamIndia’s performance at the #WorldDwarfGames. 15 Gold, 10 Silver & 12 Bronze. Outstanding achievement!” Swashbuckling former Indian opening batsman and present social media star, Virender Sehwag also congratulated the team writing, “Wonderful effort by Team India. Standing tall with 37 medals(15 gold)at World Dwarf Games known as’Olympics of little people’held in Toronto”.

Team India who participated in the World Dwarf Games were dubbed as the underdogs, with no support or training provided to the team from central or state government’s side. According to the Hindustan Times report, CV Rajanna, who won three golds, had to handle all their paperwork and logistics through the trip. “We have no support from the central government or state governments or any sponsors,” he was quoted saying. Joby Matthew contributed the most to India’s medals tally, bagging two golds, three silvers and a bronze. The Indian team made each and every countryman proud with their incredible accomplishment with their steely grit and determination. (Edited by Rashmi Mishra).