World Cup 2019: Shikhar might take 10-12 days to recover, says Sanjay Bangar

India cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar on informed that Shikhar Dhawan is being monitored by the team management and he might recover in 10 to 12 days after suffering a thumb injury. Shikhar was hit on the thumbs during his match-winning 117 in India's second match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against Australia at The Oval on Sunday. "We don't want to roll out precious player like Dhawan, we would like to wait and after 10-12 days. As far as the batting order goes KL Rahul moves up of top of the order and there are various options that the team management can utilize going into the next game, "said Bangar.