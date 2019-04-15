World Cup 2019: BCCI announces 15-member Indian squad in Mumbai

Ahead of the World Cup 2019, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary announced the 15-member squad for Indian cricket team. The Indian team for World Cup comprises-Virat Kohli as captain, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni as wicket-keeper, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohd Shami. The senior selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected the World Cup squad. Chairman of selectors committee, MSK Prasad said, "All of us felt that either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Kartik will only come into playing XI if Mahi is injured. If it is a crucial match, wicket-keeping also matters, so that is the only reason why we went ahead with Dinesh Kartik otherwise Rishabh Pant was almost there." Cricket World Cup 2019 will kick off in England and Wales on May 30.