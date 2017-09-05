World Cup 2018: Syria Draw With Iran to Keep Qualifying Hopes Alive

Syria looked to be heading out, but Omar Al Somah coolly slotted home an equaliser deep in injury time.

Syria on Tuesday claimed a play-off spot in 2018 World Cup qualifying following a 2-2 draw against Iran in Tehran.

The visitors took a shock lead through Tamer Haj Mohamad’s stooping header – the first goal Carlos Queiroz’s Iran had conceded in 10 qualifying games. But on the stroke of half-time, Sardar Azmoun headed Iran level before giving them a second-half lead.

According to a BBC report, Syria looked to be heading out, but Omar Al Somah coolly slotted home an equaliser deep in injury time.

South Korea’s goalless draw with Uzbekistan allowed them to claim second place in Group A in the Asian section and automatic progression to Russia.

It means Syria will face either Australia or Saudi Arabia in a play-off in October, before having to face a Concacaf side in another two-legged tie the following month for a place at the World Cup.

They play their home games in Malaysia, which is a 14,000-mile round trip, and where they will play the home leg of their play-off match.