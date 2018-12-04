World Cup 2018: Hockey fever reaches peak level in Bhubaneswar

India is hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16. The teams are divided into four pools. The hockey enthusiasts have gathered in large number at Bhubaneswar to cheer their favourite team and also to see their favourite players. The sixteen top hockey nations will be a part of this 19-day tournament. Today, two interesting games of Pool B will take place in the Kalinga Stadium. While on one hand England and Australia will lock horns, second match will see Ireland and China against each other. One of the hockey fans said, "Today, I am going to support Australia as they are one of my favourite team. I wish them good luck and hope that they will win this world cup."

The other fan said, "It will be a close match and to witness the same I have came here from Patna."