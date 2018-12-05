World Cup 2018: I felt this anthem is not only for Hockey but for India, says AR Rahman

The official anthem for the ongoing Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup composed by the magical bonding of Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar was launched on Wednesday at the launch event in Mumbai. Odisha Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera presented a token of appreciation to AR Rahman. Former Hockey players, Dhanraj Pillay, Dilip Tirkey and Lazarus Barla were present at the launch event. AR Rahman speaking to ANI said, "I was quite intrigued when Odisha CM wanted it to happen. And when Gulzar ji came into the picture, he gave me two lines, and then I felt that this (anthem) is not only for Hockey but for India." The anthem titled, 'Jai Hind Hind, Jai India' celebrates the rich and diverse culture of India. The anthem features AR Rahman and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.