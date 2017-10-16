World community should isolate states sponsoring terror: Vice President

Manesar (Haryana), Oct 16 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that the time had come for the international community to launch concerted effort to isolate states sponsoring terrorism.

"... there is nothing like good terrorists and bad terrorists. Terrorism knows no religion or boundaries. Nobody should be allowed to get away with acts of violence in the name of ideology," the Vice President said at the 33rd Raising Day celebrations of the National Security Guard (NSG) here.

Naidu appealed to the United Nations to ensure conclusion of a comprehensive convention on suppression of international terrorism, the proposal from India for which is pending since 1996.

He said in recent years, terrorist incidents have increased the world over and some of the attacks have occurred at places which earlier never experienced such crime and perhaps least expected them.

"You are all aware that India is facing the menace of terrorism for the past three decades. We have always given a befitting reply to such anti-national elements," he said.

The Vice President said there has been a paradigm shift in the modus operandi of India's adversaries, wherein the threat is not limited only to border areas, but has manifested in the hinterland also. This requires constant reviewing and enhancement of our operational capabilities, he added.

Naidu paid homage to the 19 NSG men who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, thereby upholding the highest traditions of valour and sacrifice.

He said that the nation is proud of NSG's achievements.

--IANS

bns/tsb