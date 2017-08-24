World Championships 2017 live stream: Watch Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth R16 matches on TV, online

Indian shuttlers have been in fine form in the ongoing edition of BWF World Championships in Glasgow. As we head into the third-round [R16] action of the annual world tournament, here is a complete preview of Indian matches.

Saina Nehwal [12] vs Sung Ji Hyun [2]

Start time: Not before 4 pm local/8.30 pm IST

Saina, the 2015 World Championships Silver medallist, was in fine form on Wednesday, August 23, when she disposed of lower-ranked Sabrina Jaquet of Switzerland.

The second-round match was a complete mismatch as Saina, the world number 16, just needed 33 minutes to beat Jaquet 21-11, 21-12, a win that would have boosted her confidence.

However, Saina is gearing up to face one of the biggest tests of the tournament as early as in the third round against second seed Sung of South Korea.

The former world number one has a strong 7-2 head-to-head record over the world number three. However, Saina's recent form is a cause of concern.

Despite winning the season-opening Grand Prix Gold title at Malaysia Masters, Saina has struggled to find form during the recovery from a knee injury she suffered during last year's Rio Olympics.

Her performance at Superseries tournaments this year has been a shadow of her past records. It will thus be an uphill task for Saina against Sung, who has been consistently reaching the final stages of major tournaments in 2017.

PV Sindhu [4] vs Cheung Ngan Yi [13]

Start time: Not before 1 pm local/5.30 pm IST

Sindhu, who is one of the title favourites at the ongoing world meet, opened her campaign with a solid 21-16, 21-14 win over South Korea's unseeded shuttler Kim Hyo Min on Wednesday.

The world number five takes on world number 17 Hong Kong shuttler Cheung Ngan Yi in the pre-quarter-final meeting today.

The two shuttlers have met three times in the past and Sindhu has won all of them, including their recent meeting at 2016 Hong Kong Open. Notably, two of their three matches have gone on to the decider.

How to watch live

Cheung though has to be on top of her game in the R16 today, especially after her marathon battle against lower-ranked Russian shuttler Evgeniya Kosetskaya that went to three games and lasted 53 minutes.

While Sindhu has won two titles (Syed Modi and India Open Superseries) this year, Cheung's performance has not been up to the mark, as she has faced first-round exits at Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and All England Championships.

Ajay Jayaram [13] vs Chen Long [5]

Start time: Not before 2 pm local/6.30 pm IST

Ajay, who has struggled a lot due to injury issues in his career, is gearing up to play one of the toughest matches of his life as he is set to take on reigning World and Olympic champion Chen in the third round of the ongoing meet.

Notably, Ajay and Chen have met five times in the past and the Indian shuttler has never won even a single game. Their last meeting came at the 2016 China Open and the two also squared off at the 2015 Korea Superseries final.

