World can't ignore voice of new India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a public rally in Rajasthan's Pink city Jaipur. During his speech to the people of Jaipur, PM Modi said that whole world is listening to voice of 130 Crore Indians. Today world listens to voice of India and country's point of view cannot be ignored. Alluding latest development Masood Azhar's, the Prime Minister also mentioned confidently that this is just a beginning, look forward to what happens. Recently, in a significant development, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has been designated as a global terrorist under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 1267.