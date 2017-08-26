World Boxing C'ship: Amit Phangal kicks of India's campaign with win

Hamburg [Germany], Aug 26 (ANI): India's campaign at the World Boxing Championships got off to a fine start as Asian bronze-medallist Amit Phangal advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in the 49 kg category here last evening.

In his opening round bout yesterday, Amit defeated Italy's Federico Serra in a split verdict to make it to the Round-of-16.

Amit will now cross swords with seventh-seed Carlos Quipo of Ecuador for a place in the quarter-finals.

Eight Indians are in the fray in the competition, which has close to 250 pugilists vying for top honours. (ANI)