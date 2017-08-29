World Boxing Championships quarter-final live stream: Watch Indian boxers in action online

Three of the eight Indian boxers have made the quarter-final of the ongoing AIBA World Boxing Championships in Hamburg and all of them will be in action on Tuesday, August 29.

Live streaming of the matches will be available on the AIBA FACEBOOK PAGE

On Monday, August 28, India's biggest medal hope Shiva Thapa, the winner of a bronze medal at 2015 Doha meet, bowed out without even stepping in the ring as she was forced to give a walkover due to food poisoning and fever.

An Indian team official told the Press Trust of India that efforts were made to get the 23-year-old to get going on Monday, but the Assam boxer had drained out due to fever and was too weak to fight.

Here is a look at the three quarter-final encounters.





Amit Panghal vs Hasanboy Dusmatov - 49kg quarter-final

Start time: Not before 3 pm local time/7:30 pm IST

The 22-year-old Haryana boxer has managed to successfully carry forward his recent form into the world meet.

Amit, the Asian Bronze medallist, has impressed in hiss very first season in the senior circuit.

After the ASBC Asian Confederation Boxing Championships bronze, he went on to win the 52kg event at the train-cum-competition tournament -- Grand Prix Usti nad Labem -- in Czech Republic last month.

Returning to the Light Flyweight category at the world meet, Amit outclassed Italy's Federico Serra 4-1 in the first-round. In the R16, he stunned seventh seed Carlos Quipo of Ecuador.

Hasanboy Dusmatov More

However, Amit will face a big test on Tuesday as he takes on reigning Olympic champion Dusmatov. Notably, the Indian lost in the semi-final of the Asian meet earlier this year to the Uzbekistan star, who went on to clinch Gold in the event.

Kavinder Bisht vs Kim Inkyu - 52kg quarter-final

Start time: 7 pm local time/10:30 pm IST

Kavinder, a World Championships debutant, stunned Algeria's double World Championships medallist and Rio Olympic quarter-finalist Mohamed Flissi 3-2 in the Men's Flyweight R16 match.

The 22-year-old Uttarkhan boxer will now face Inkyu of South Korea.

Kavinder has been in good form in the lead-up to the world meet. After finishing fifth in the Asian meet, the Indian boxer stepped up at in Czech Republic last month. He finished as runner-up after losing to Amit 3-2 in the final.

Kavinder's South Korean opponent Kim, on the other hand, was the runner-up at ASBC Asian Confederation Boxing Championships.

The 24-year-old will be a tough nut to crack, but Kavinder is expected to give a stiff fight to Kim.

Gaurav Bidhuri vs Bilel Mhamdi - 56kg quarter-final

Start time: Not before 3 pm local time/7:30 pm IST

Gaurav, another debutant at the world meet was impressive during his win over Ukraine's Mykola Butsenko. He will now be facing Tunisia's Mhamdi in the Bantamweight quarter-final today.

The 24-year-old heads into the last-eight match with a slender advantage over his opponent, owing to recent form. Gaurav impressed in the Czech Republic tournament, beating Poland boxer Jaroslaw Iwanow 5-0 in the final to take Gold.

Gaurav also finished seventh in the Asian Confederation meet, losing in the quarter-final.

On the other hand, Mhamdi, an Olympic boxer, finished third at the African Confederation meet in the lead-up to the world meet.

