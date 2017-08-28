World Boxing Championships 2017: Kavinder Bisht in Quarters; Manoj Kumar Bows Out

Hamburg: Kavinder Bisht (52kg) entered the quarterfinals with upset a win as he notched up a remarkable 3-2 victory over Algeria’s two-time world medallist Mohamed Flissi to make the last eight stage.

Meanwhile, making an exit from the tournament was Manoj Kumar (69kg). The former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist went down in a split verdict to fourth-seeded Venezuelan Gabriel Maestre Perez.

Perez had won a bronze in the 2013 World Championships and he is also a Pan-American Games gold-medallist.

The 31-year-old Manoj gave it his all and matched up to his higher-ranked rival quite well but could not get the judges’ nod.

However, Kavinder and Gaurav Bidhuri ensured that India had something to celebrate.

With Amit Phangal (49kg) already through to quarters. The Delhi-boxer, who got into the event on a wildcard after missing out on automatic qualification, held his nerves and matched his Butsenko punch for punch in a thoroughly engrossing contest.

The two boxers attacked each other relentlessly and expectedly the judges came out with a split verdict in favour of the Indian.

However, third seed and 2011 World Championships bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) was ousted after a second-round loss. He bowed out after being bested by England’s Benjamin Whittaker.

Also making an early exit was Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg) who lost to Australia’s Jason Whateley in a split decision.

Earlier, Gaurav came up with a determined performance against a rival representing one of international boxing’s powerhouses.

Krishan, the two-time Asian Games medallist looked sluggish against his 19-year-old rival, who has been nicknamed ‘The Future’ in his country for the potential he has shown.

Whittaker’s stronger legs helped him glide smoothly inside the ring, even as Vikas struggled to keep his balance after every attempted attack at the Englishman.

The Haryana-boxer did manage to hold his own in the first two rounds but Whittaker out-punched him comprehensively in the final three minutes to clinch a unanimous verdict in his favour.

Sumit competed in the last bout of the evening and lost after a strong start. He dominated the opening round but Whateley fought back in the next two to clinch the issue.