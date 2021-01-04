World’s Biggest COVID Vaccination Drive Set to Begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on Monday, 4 January, lauded the Indian scientists who have been successful in coming up with two 'made in India' COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme is set to begin in India and that the country is proud of its scientists.

While pitching for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Modi said: “We have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products.”

He further added that there is a need to strengthen brand India on the basis of quality and credibility, ANI reported.

Putting emphasis on quality over quantity, PM Modi said that our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' reported PTI.

He said that India is among the top 50 countries in global innovation ranking, and the collaboration between industry and institutions is being strengthened in our country.

COVID Vaccines That Got Approved

On Sunday, 3 January, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Bharat Biotech’s indigenous COVID vaccine ‘Covaxin’ and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation.

“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of Serum and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial,” DCGI said in a press briefing.

It further said that the vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have to be administered in two doses. Further, all the vaccines have to be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degree celsius.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that both the vaccines are cost-effective and easy to administer.

The vaccine approval by DCGI will bring major relief for India which has the second highest number of infections in the world, after the United States.

The central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive in the next six to eight months.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

