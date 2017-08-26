World Badminton C'ships: Bronze for Saina, Silver for Okuhara

Glasgow [Scotland], Aug 26 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal lost 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 to Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-final of the Badminton World Championships, taking home the bronze medal and handing the silver one to her opponent.

Okuhara became the first Japanese to make it to the final of the World Championships after the match, which lasted for 1 minute 14 seconds.

At 2-2 in the first game, Saina and Okuhara played a tough 32-shot rally where both players targeted the corners.

Saina took Okuhara out with a beautiful misleading shot to race to an 8-2 lead.

At 10-20, Saina wrongly judged Okuhara's shot and handed the silver medal to her.

Earlier, London Olympic bronze-medallist Nehwal, booked her place in the semi-finals after struggling past 16th seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

After comfortably winning the opening game, Nehwal went down in the second before she rebounded strongly to register a 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 win over her Scottish opponent.

India's wait of clinching their maiden medal in the men's category at the World Championships shattered after Kidambi Srikanth slumped to a 14-21, 18-21 defeat at the hands of world number one Wan Ho in an exhilarating last-eight clash that lasted 49 minutes. (ANI)